MEXICO CITY, Reuters (Feb 25) - The United States did
not openly call for a release of countries' strategic oil
reserves during Group of 20 meetings this weekend, Group of 20
sources said on Saturday.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Friday the
United States is considering a release from its strategic oil
reserves as rising tensions between Iran and the West over its
disputed nuclear program fueled a rise in oil prices.
At meeting of G20 economies on Saturday, two people familiar
with the discussion said finance officials had discussed the
risk to the world economy from oil prices, which rose above $125
a barrel on Friday, but the United States did not push for a
release of strategic reserves.
Countries hold oil reserves as a buffer against sudden drops
in supply.
A draft communique for the G20 meeting, which is still under
discussion, said high oil prices were a risk to the global
economy, the sources said, although the outlook was cautiously
optimistic.
"The communique says that there are some positive signs in
the global economy, coming especially from the U.S. economy, but
they are tentative," one G20 official said.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Dave Graham; Writing by
Krista Hughes)