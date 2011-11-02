CANNES, France Nov 2 Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou said on Wednesday he believed that Greeks wanted to remain in the euro zone and a referendum to be held in early December would show that.

Papandreou, who was summoned to emergency talks with the leaders of France and Germany on the eve of a G20 summit in Cannes, said Greece could live up to the obligations required of it to stay in the single currency, but he needed a wider consensus than he had politically.

"The Greek people want us to remain in the euro zone," he told reporters after talks with French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. "We are part of the euro zone and we are proud to be part of the euro zone."

"Being part of the euro zone means having many rights and also obligations. We can live up to these obligations," Papandreou said. "I do believe there is a wide consensus among the Greek people and that's why I want the Greek people to speak." (Reporting by Daniel Flynn and Luke Baker; Editing by Catherine Bremer)