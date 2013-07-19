MOSCOW, July 19 The Group of 20 economies will
express the need for monetary stimulus to be coordinated and
predictable in a communique issued after a meeting of finance
ministers and central bankers in Moscow, Russia's finance
minister said.
"The communique will reflect the need for coordinated
efforts and for the predictability of quantitative easing
policies," Anton Siluanov said on Friday after meeting officials
from the BRICS emerging markets caucus.
"Spillover effects remain a top issue," he said.
The BRICS grouping comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China
and South Africa.