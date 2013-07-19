MOSCOW, July 19 Current turbulence on global
financial markets "could continue and deepen", the International
Monetary Fund said in a briefing document prepared for Group of
20 finance ministers and central bankers meeting in Moscow.
"Growth could be lower than projected due to a protracted
period of stagnation in the euro area, and risks of a longer
slowdown in emerging markets have increased," the 13-page note,
obtained by Reuters on Friday, said.
"Additionally, financial stability risks are a growing
concern in both advanced and emerging economies," it said in its
executive summary.
"The eventual exit from low rates and unconventional
monetary policy in advanced economies could pose challenges for
emerging economies, especially if it proceeds too fast or is not
well communicated."
The document, entitled Global Prospects and Policy
Challenges and prepared by the IMF staff, carried the rider that
it did not necessarily reflect the views of the fund's executive
board.