MOSCOW Feb 13 The central bank of Russia said it supported the views of Group of Seven nations in a statement issued on Tuesday reaffirming their collective commitment to market determined exchange rates.

"We share this view," the central bank's first deputy chairman, Alexei Ulyukayev, told reporters.

"We have said more than once that, in a modern, globally interconnected world, one-sided actions are counter-productive."

Russia chairs the Group of 20 nations this year and will host a meeting of financial policy makers in Moscow on Friday and Saturday.

The G7 represents rich nations within the G20, a broader forum that includes emerging markets and accounts for nine-tenths of the global economy.