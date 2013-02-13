MOSCOW Feb 13 The central bank of Russia said
it supported the views of Group of Seven nations in a statement
issued on Tuesday reaffirming their collective commitment to
market determined exchange rates.
"We share this view," the central bank's first deputy
chairman, Alexei Ulyukayev, told reporters.
"We have said more than once that, in a modern, globally
interconnected world, one-sided actions are counter-productive."
Russia chairs the Group of 20 nations this year and will
host a meeting of financial policy makers in Moscow on Friday
and Saturday.
The G7 represents rich nations within the G20, a broader
forum that includes emerging markets and accounts for
nine-tenths of the global economy.