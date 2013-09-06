ST. PETERSBURG, Sept 6 Following are key quotes
from leaders at the close of a G20 summit in St. Petersburg.
RUSSIAN PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN
"We achieved a consensus on the need to pursue policies that
support economic growth while confirming medium-term national
fiscal consolidation strategies."
"The situation in the global economy looks better now than
it did five years ago. Economic growth is recovering, but risks
of course are still very, very great.
"That's why, since the start of our G20 presidency we have
set our tasks as stimulating growth, creating new jobs - above
all by encouraging investment, effective regulation and
increasing confidence in markets."
BRITISH PRIME MINISTER DAVID CAMERON
"I thought at the meeting last night, those people,
including the Turks, the Saudi Arabians, the Americans, the
British, the Canadians, the French, who made the arguments about
the taboo of chemical weapons, about the importance of the world
responding, I thought we had by far the better of the argument."
"It's better with a UN Security Council resolution but you
cannot rule out taking action if you cannot get one. I think we
should have learned from some of the genocides we have seen in
our world that there is an imperative for a line to be drawn and
that may well happen again in the future."
Asked whether any military action against Syria would be
illegal if it was not backed by the U.N. Security Council:
"If we're saying there can only be a response if the U.N.
Security Council votes positively, we are in fact contracting
our foreign policy, our morality, to the potential of a Russian
veto. I think that is a very misguided approach."
GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL
"The general global economic situation is seen generally as
fragile.
"We have reached a success in fighting protectionism, so
far, as the standstill-agreement was prolonged about two years.
This is a good signal, I think. also a good signal is the
agreement on regulation of shadow-banks.
"We have agreed a roadmap about oversight and regulation."
SPANISH PRIME MINISTER MARIANO RAJOY
"It's important that the U.N. Security Council assumes its
responsibility under international rules and beyond that what we
want is a political and negotiated solution.
"Evidently something must be done and I hope something is
done, that's Spain's position."
ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER ENRICO LETTA
"We consider it is essential to maintain a system of
alliances in which the transatlantic relationship remains one of
the lynchpins.
"Over the past few hours we've been working to ensure that
the difference of opinion that exists over the instruments to be
used in applying international law does not become a difference
which wrecks the transtlantic relationship - a relationship
which we consider fundamental, one which has always been one of
the mainstays of our foreign policy and one which I want to
reconfirm today.
"We are working and we will continue to work to reinforce
our relationship with the United States and we do not want to
see the return of the situation of a few years ago with all the
problems that caused."
IMF MANAGING DIRECTOR CHRISTINE LAGARDE
"It is also right that monetary policy remain supportive
where appropriate. I am pleased that the G-20 recognizes the
need to ensure that exit from unconventional monetary policy,
when it comes, should be orderly and clearly communicated.
"Both advanced economies and emerging markets will have to
address their domestic challenges in order for spillovers to be
effectively managed. The IMF will continue to engage in these
areas given their significant implications for the global
economy."
"There's a readjustment and there is a repricing of assets,
there is no question about it. There's some currency valuation
as well and it only goes to show two things: one is all the
consequences of the unconventional monetary policy and tapering
from such policies have to be considered and number 2: all
countries have to do something about it in terms of anticipation
and preventing the unfolding of potential crisis. We're not at
this sort of crisis, we certainly hope that it could be avoided
and it should be avoidable if countries do what they have to
do."
FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER PIERRE MOSCOVICI
"On growth and economics it was a good meeting here in St
Petersburg. We could consolidate that we decided before to give
the priority to growth taking into account that we need to
consolidate fiscally. But the priority is growth in order to
create jobs ... especially for the youth.
"The second point we made a good progress here was to fight
against tax evasion specially automatically exchange the
information. The third one we decided that we would regulate so
called shadow banking. The banking sector is regulated and we
need to do the so with shadow banking. We found a good consensus
we are satisfied with the final communique to which we
contributed."