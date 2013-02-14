* To support G7 on exchange rates
* Wording may diverge - Russia
* Japan defends dash for growth
By Lidia Kelly and Lesley Wroughton
MOSCOW, Feb 14 Hosts Russia said on Thursday
that Group of 20 finance officials meeting in Moscow would back
the thrust of a Group of Seven statement on currencies, but
indicated there was still haggling over the final wording.
Finance ministers and central bankers were flying to Moscow
for the first big meeting of Russia's annual turn as G20 chair
amid disarray among advanced economies over how to address
policies of Japan's new government which have driven the yen
down.
The G7 issued a joint statement on Tuesday reaffirming a
"longstanding commitment to market determined exchange rates",
but the show of unity was quickly undermined by off-the-record
briefings critical of Tokyo.
Russia said the emerging market economies that make up the
rest of the G20 - who together account for 90 percent of the
world economy - will back the G7's core message. But the final
text may diverge.
"The language may differ (from the G7), but the intent will
remain the same," Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told Reuters
before the talks on Friday and Saturday.
Addressing the attempt by Japan's new government to reflate
its economy, which has cause the yen to weaken, Siluanov said:
"There should be competition between economies, not currencies."
When the G20 last met in November, its statement contained a
called to "refrain from competitive devaluation of currencies"
that was not referenced by the G7 this week in what Tokyo took
to mean its policies had won a free pass.
DEFLATION, REFLATION
Seeking to break out of two decades of deflation and
stagnation, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has embarked on a huge
round of fiscal and monetary expansion aimed at raising the
inflation rate to 2 percent.
The yen has fallen by around 20 percent since November,
triggering a major rally in Japanese stocks that, the government
hopes, will kick-start growth by encouraging savers to consume
and companies to invest.
With the United States, Britain and euro zone all running
ultra-loose monetary policies, some emerging market exporters
have sounded the alarm over 'currency wars' that they say will
devalue their foreign reserves and hit their competitiveness.
But not all: Mexico's central bank governor Austin Carstens
said that, while he backed the G7's commitment to market driven
exchange rates, it was also important to refrain from rash
rhetoric.
"If we enter into a real currency war what will end up
happening is adding a lot of volatility to markets, pushing up
risk premiums and no one would end up winning," Carstens said in
Mexico City. "It ends up generating net costs for all countries
and not net gains."
NO INTERVENTION
Russian officials have been careful to note that Japan has
not intervened on currency markets to weaken the yen, suggesting
that Tokyo would not come under major pressure in Moscow.
Before flying to Moscow, Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki
Shirakawa defended his central bank's aggressive monetary
expansion, saying it was aimed at reviving the economy not at
weakening the yen.
His comments came after data showed Japan's economy
unexpectedly contracted in the fourth quarter, failing to escape
a mild recession, bolstering the government's demand for more
radical stimulus measures that could cause the currency to
weaken further.
Shirakawa said he would make that point clear to his Group
of 20 counterparts at the weekend meeting in Russia, where Japan
may face heat from some countries unhappy with the yen's recent
steep falls, such as export competitor South Korea.
"The BOJ is conducting monetary policy to achieve stability
in Japan's economy. It will continue to do so," he told a news
conference before departing for Moscow.