By Douglas Busvine and Lidia Kelly
MOSCOW, July 19 The world's economic crisis
response team will grapple with the prospect of more market
volatility on Friday as finance ministers and central bankers
gather in Moscow to chart a course towards recovery.
The Group of 20, a forum that took the lead in the 2008-09
financial crisis, now faces a multi-speed global economy in
which only the United States appears to be nearing a
self-sustaining recovery.
China, for years the engine of global growth, is suffering a
slowdown amid doubts over the stability of its financial system,
Japan has only recently embarked on a radical fiscal and
monetary experiment, and Europe's economy is more stop than go.
Collective efforts to balance the prospect of a withdrawal
of U.S. monetary stimulus against expansionary policies
elsewhere evoke visions of passengers rushing from port to
starboard to stabilise a listing ship.
"We used to believe that as soon as the economic situation
stabilises ... we will have less volatility in financial markets
and currency markets," Russia's G20 summit coordinator, or
'sherpa', Ksenia Yudayeva, told Reuters.
"The events we just saw have proved that we will not
necessarily have less volatility - we will probably have quite a
lot," she added.
Chairman Ben Bernanke's guidance in May that the Fed may
start to wind down its $85 billion in monthly bond purchases -
intended to ease the flow of credit to the economy - triggered a
steep sell-off in stocks and bonds, and a flight to the dollar.
Investors were calmed by dovish testimony to Congress this
week by Bernanke, who is not coming to Moscow. Yet emerging
markets - especially those that depend on commodities or that
have external deficits - have underperformed.
JOBS COMMITMENT
The United States is beating its fiscal targets thanks to
improving growth and Washington has urged the G20 to prioritise
growth over fiscal consolidation sought by Europe's largest
economy, Germany.
G20 labour ministers, who met on Thursday, will hold a joint
session on Friday with finance ministers, putting the jobs
crisis in Europe - where youth unemployment is nearly 60 percent
in debt-strapped Greece and Spain - at the centre of the debate.
"We've been making the point at these meetings that Europe
does need to look at what it can do to get the engine of growth
moving again," U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew told Bloomberg
Television. "The world needs Europe to grow."
Lew also said it was critical for China to speed reforms
towards demand-led growth. Other G20 nations, led by Japan, are
seeking greater clarity from China on how strains in its
'shadow' banking system will play out.
The European Union's employment commissioner, Laszlo Andor,
shared Lew's prescription for recovery, telling Reuters that
investment in jobs was vital for maintaining social peace and
emerging from years of austerity.
"There has been a very dynamic and dangerous polarisation
inside the European Union," Andor said in an interview.
"If in the name of competitiveness and internal devaluation
you just compress wages constantly, you also kill demand and you
can kill the recovery," Andor said. "We are looking for a more
of a demand-driven recovery."
G20 ministers will also review a report by the Organisation
for Economic Co-operation and Development on measures to stop
big companies shifting profits into tax havens.
PROTEST IN MOSCOW
Russia, the first big emerging nation to host the annual
presidency of the G20, finds itself in an awkward political spot
following the flight of former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward
Snowden to Moscow.
G20 delegates arriving at Sheremetyevo airport may not have
bumped into Snowden, who has requested asylum in Russia, but
they did meet a protest in Moscow over the jailing on Thursday
of a prominent Russian opposition politician.
Alexei Navalny, who organised protests against President
Vladimir Putin's election for a third Kremlin term last year,
was sentenced to five years in prison for theft in a case that
drew international condemnation as politically motivated.
Officials checking in to the five-star Ritz Carlton hotel on
Moscow's central Tverskaya Street paid little attention to
thousands of Navalny supporters protesting outside, in keeping
with a G20 tradition of keeping politics and policy separate.
"The rally and the traffic jams are causing meetings to be
postponed," said one European diplomat. "But we fully understand
the democratic right to protest."