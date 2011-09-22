WASHINGTON, Sept 22 It is impossible and not
necessary, at this time, for the world's largest developing
economies to jointly provide support to the crisis-stricken
euro zone, Russia's Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak
said on Thursday.
"It's impossible, I am absolutely convinced about that,"
Storchak told journalists in a briefing on the sidelines of the
International Monetary Fund and the World Bank fall meeting.
"Our state procedures do not allow for that. We don't have
a mechanism (for that), not in Russia, not in China, not in
India. We all have different ways of making decisions, we
cannot syndicate our money."
He also said that right now there is also no need for such
a joint effort.
"In the name of what? What for? I believe there is no need
for that."
He added, however, that it was fully possible for
individual members of the so-called BRICS group -- Brazil,
Russia, India, China and South Africa -- to provide help to
specific countries.
Brazil said earlier this month the government would propose
that it aid other large emerging economies make billions of
dollars in new funds available to the International Monetary
Fund as a way to help ease the debt crisis in the euro zone.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)