WASHINGTON, Sept 22 It is impossible and not necessary, at this time, for the world's largest developing economies to jointly provide support to the crisis-stricken euro zone, Russia's Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said on Thursday.

"It's impossible, I am absolutely convinced about that," Storchak told journalists in a briefing on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank fall meeting.

"Our state procedures do not allow for that. We don't have a mechanism (for that), not in Russia, not in China, not in India. We all have different ways of making decisions, we cannot syndicate our money."

He also said that right now there is also no need for such a joint effort.

"In the name of what? What for? I believe there is no need for that."

He added, however, that it was fully possible for individual members of the so-called BRICS group -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- to provide help to specific countries.

Brazil said earlier this month the government would propose that it aid other large emerging economies make billions of dollars in new funds available to the International Monetary Fund as a way to help ease the debt crisis in the euro zone. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)