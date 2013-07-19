MOSCOW, July 19 The Bank of Japan will tell the Group of 20 that it will "strongly pursue" its qualitative and quantitative policies, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said, referring to action to lift growth and end deflation.

Briefing reporters at a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bankers in Moscow, Kuroda said it would be desirable for China to steadily liberalise its financial markets.

An eventual tapering of monetary stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve would be "natural and appropriate", he added.