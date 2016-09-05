DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 9
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
HANGZHOU, China, Sept 5 The Soviet Union was ready to return to Japan two of the four Pacific islands that are the focus of a territorial dispute between Moscow and Tokyo, but Japan declined, leaving the row unresolved, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
"The Soviet Union received (the islands), the Soviet Union was ready to give back those islands," Putin told a news conference at the end of a G20 summit in China.
On attempts to settle the dispute now, he said: "There remain issues linked to the economy, to security issues... There are also humanitarian issues. All these issues are the focus of our attention and consideration." (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Katya Golubkova, Jack Stubbs and Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK, Jan 29 U.S. equity index futures opened down about 0.2 percent on Sunday after U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday introduced immigration curbs that sparked a backlash in the United States and abroad.
SYDNEY, Jan 30 Canadian diary company Saputo Inc said on Monday it will make an all-cash takeover offer for the 12 percent of Warrnambool Cheese and Butter it does not already own, valuing the company at A$682 million ($515 million).