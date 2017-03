MOSCOW Feb 14 The final wording of a Group of 20 communique on currencies may diverge from the language used in a statement by the Group of Seven rich nations, but the intended meaning will be the same, Russia's finance minister said on Thursday.

"The language may differ (from the G7), but the intent will remain the same," Anton Siluanov told Reuters ahead of a meeting of finance ministers and central bankers in Moscow on Friday and Saturday.