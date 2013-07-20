MOSCOW, July 20 Japan must complement its policies with a credible fiscal strategy, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Saturday at the end of a summit of the Group of 20 leading economies.

Japan had escaped specific mention in a final communique issued by the G20 after a two-day meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bankers. Japan has run a large budget deficit to stimulate its economy.

Schaeuble told a news conference the aim was still for the G20 to agree concrete, country-specific goals for the medium-term reduction of debt levels. (Reporting by Gernot Heller in Moscow. Writing by Sarah Marsh in Berlin)