BRIEF-Yuexiu Property Feb contracted sales about RMB1.32 bln
* February 2017, value of company's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB1.321 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, July 20 Japan must complement its policies with a credible fiscal strategy, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Saturday at the end of a summit of the Group of 20 leading economies.
Japan had escaped specific mention in a final communique issued by the G20 after a two-day meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bankers. Japan has run a large budget deficit to stimulate its economy.
Schaeuble told a news conference the aim was still for the G20 to agree concrete, country-specific goals for the medium-term reduction of debt levels. (Reporting by Gernot Heller in Moscow. Writing by Sarah Marsh in Berlin)
* February 2017, value of company's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB1.321 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 10 Centrica Storage Ltd on Friday received approval from energy regulator Ofgem to reduce the minimum capacity of the Rough gas storage facility, Britain's largest, to zero for the 2017/2018 storage year, it said.
* Expected that a decrease of not less than 60% in profit attributable to shareholders for year ended 31 December 2016