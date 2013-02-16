* UK, Germany and France back reform of international tax
regime
* OECD report highlights tax avoidance by multinationals
* Plan to focus on transfer pricing, tax-base erosion and
e-commerce
MOSCOW, Feb 16 The British, French and German
governments launched a joint initiative on Saturday to crack
down on tax avoidance by multinational companies that will be
presented to a G20 finance leaders meeting in July.
The plan, unveiled by the three countries' finance ministers
at a G20 meeting in Moscow, follows up on a report by the
Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)
that many big firms country-hop to pay less tax.
The OECD highlighted a growing trend for multinationals to
shift profits to countries where tax rates are lowest, and urged
a sweeping overhaul of international tax rules to prevent this.
"This work is the basis of increased international
cooperation to make sure our tax rules reflect our international
economy," British finance minister George Osborne said.
"Unbelievably our tax rules were created a hundred years ago
by the League of Nations, and much has happened to our
international economy since then."
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said the trio
would examine ways to close loopholes that made it too easy for
companies to decide where they paid taxes, particularly on
"mobile income" such as interest, dividends and royalties.
"Multinationals should not be able to capture globalisation
to unfairly reduce their taxes," he said.
THREE-PRONGED APPROACH
In a briefing paper, the UK Treasury said that Britain will
chair an OECD group on transfer pricing, Germany will chair one
on tax-base erosion and France - with the United States - will
examine jurisdiction issues, especially on electronic commerce.
Britain chairs the Group of Eight forum this year and has
said tax compliance will be a major focus when the leaders of
the major economies meet in Northern Ireland in June.
The tax reform plan comes at a time when governments are
facing public outrage over how some multinational companies
handle their international tax affairs.
In Britain, the issue of multinational tax avoidance has
risen to the top of the political agenda, after revelations that
companies such as Starbucks, Apple, Google
and Amazon were using complex inter-company
transactions to cut their tax bills.
"The economic context is now a globalised world, where there
are more investment and capital flows and new kinds of
businesses are developing, especially in the digital economy,"
French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said.
"We must ensure that this new form of business also pays its
fair share."