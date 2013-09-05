ST PETERSBURG, Russia, Sept 5 Russia sees significant risks from the U.S. Federal Reserve's expected withdrawal of monetary stimulus, and the issue will dominate the economic policy debate at the Group of 20 summit talks on Thursday.

"We see significant risks if monetary stimulus starts to be wound down," Russia's summit coordinator Ksenia Yudayeva told a news briefing. The Federal Reserve is expected to start winding down its vast bond-buying programme in the coming weeks.

The BRICS - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - will discuss the economic risks at the summit but Yudayeva said the emerging markets group had not agreed on any joint steps.