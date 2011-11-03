CANNES Nov 3 Saudi Basic Industries' (SABIC)
venture capital arm is looking at acquisitions of up
to $100 million for the new business, its chief executive said
on Thursday, and has already made a few purchases in Europe and
the United States.
Mohammed al-Mady also said the petrochemicals giant, one of
the world's largest chemicals firms by market value, expected to
see moderate growth in 2012 on the heels of record quarterly
results so far this year.
"The good news is that we are still in growth and not in
recession. Yes, it's moderate growth, but it's still growth,"
al-Mady told Reuters on the sidelines of the Group of 20 meeting
in Cannes, southern France. "Our fertiliser business is doing
well and chemical/plastics follows the GDP of the world so if
there is a slowdown it will follow suit.
"(Next year) is probably going to follow on the heels of
2011. It will be another good year. It may slowdown a little
bit."
Asked whether Netherlands-based SABIC Ventures was looking
at investments in the range of $5 million to $100 million,
al-Mady said: "It is in that range. We are looking at companies
in the incubation stage. We have already made a few acquisitions
in Europe and the US."
(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Amran Abocar)