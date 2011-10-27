LONDON Oct 27 The Financial Stability Board of
global regulators wants to make it harder and costlier for banks
to do business with the $60 trillion "shadow banking" sector in
a bid to curb risks.
Leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) top economies asked its
regulatory task force last year to begin work on supervising the
non-banking financial sector, which acts like banks in financing
long-term credit.
The leaders were alarmed at the size and role the lightly
regulated shadow banking sector -- which includes money market
funds, securitisation and securities lending -- played during
the financial crisis.
Some conduits and money market funds blew up during the
financial crisis.
The FSB unveiled draft recommendations for closer
supervision and regulation of shadow banks on Thursday.
"The shadow banking system can also be a source of systemic
risk both directly and through its interconnectedness with the
regular banking system," the FSB said in a statement.
The recommendations will be finalised by the end of 2012.
The FSB will also update G20 leaders on the work at next
month's summit in Cannes, France.
Although the sector can provide an alternative source of
funding and liquidity, it also presented opaque risks that can
quickly ripple through the financial system, it said.
"It can also create opportunities for arbitrage that might
undermine stricter bank regulation and lead to a build-up of
additional leverage and risks in the overall financial system,"
the FSB said in a statement.
"Short-term deposit-like funding of non-bank entities can
lead to 'runs' in the market if confidence is lost," the FSB
said.
Any shadow banking entities a bank sponsors should be
included on its balance sheet so that it would have to account
for them in its mandatory regulatory capital buffer, and
leverage and liquidity ratios, the FSB said.
Limits on the size and nature of a bank's exposure to shadow
banking entities should be enhanced, it added.
While work on the draft recommendations continue over the
coming 12 months, the FSB has also mapped out a template that
member supervisors will use to gather data on the shadow banking
sector.
The shadow banking sector has grown from $27 trillion in
2002 to $60 trillion by 2010 and represents between 25 and 30
percent of the global financial system, FSB research showed.
The United States has the largest share with $24 trillion in
2010 or 46 percent, with sizeable markets in Britain, Japan,
Germany, France and the Netherlands.
The FSB is pursuing a two-pronged approach to regulating the
sector -- the banks that support it and the shadow-banking
entities themselves.
Money market funds have rejected their inclusion in the
FSB's definition of shadow banks, saying they are subject to
rigorous constraints.
