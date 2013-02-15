FTSE Russell turns to investors on Snap voting rights quandary

By Ross Kerber BOSTON, March 8 FTSE Russell will consult with big investors on whether to include companies like Snap Inc in its widely followed stock indexes even if their shares lack voting rights, an executive said. The issue will be studied at meetings with asset managers and other clients this month, Joti Rana, Americas head of governance and policy for FTSE Russell, said in an interview on Tuesday. FTSE Russell offers popular indexes like Britain's blue-c