MOSCOW Feb 16 Russian Finance Minister Anton
Siluanov said on Saturday a rebalancing of global growth
requires more than an adjustment of exchange rates by Group of
20 nations.
"Structural reforms in all countries, either with a positive
or negative balance of payments, should play a bigger role,"
Siluanov told finance ministers and central bank governors from
G20 developed and developing countries in Moscow.
Siluanov also said spillover effects of unconventional
monetary policy, conducted by central banks in some countries,
should be closely monitored.
"The impact of such measures remains unclear," he said in
the speech. "The central banks that are conducting a softening
monetary policies should closely monitor the risks connected to
such a policy, both inside their countries and outside."
He added that the G20 had failed to reach an agreement on
medium-term budget deficit levels.
"We expect by April countries will have made progress on
reaching a balanced approach to establishing new budget
indicators on both, deficit and the level of government debt,"
he added.