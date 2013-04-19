WASHINGTON, April 19 Finance leaders from the Group of 20 nations on Friday reaffirmed a pledge that advanced countries will develop fiscal strategies by September to ensure the sustainability of their budgets.

"Fiscal sustainability in advanced economies remains essential," G20 finance ministers and central bank leaders said in a joint statement following talks in Washington.

"Advanced economies will develop medium-term fiscal strategies by the time of the St. Petersburg summit" scheduled for September, the statement said, echoing language used following the previous meeting of G20 ministers in February.