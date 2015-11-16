PRECIOUS-Gold slips on firmer dollar; political uncertainty supports

* Silver falls from four-week high * Dollar index rises to nine-day peak (Updates prices; adds comment, byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Zandi Shabalala NEW YORK/LONDON, March 30 Gold dipped on Thursday as the dollar strengthened, but losses were capped by continuing economic uncertainty around Britain's departure from the European Union and approaching French elections. The potential for the rise of the far right in European elections this year