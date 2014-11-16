PARIS Nov 16 French President Francois Hollande
said failure to address global warming could lead to war, and
called on G20 countries to act ahead of a climate change
conference in Paris next year.
"We will meet again in Paris to sign a global agreement that
will prevent the planet from experiencing global warming of as
much as three or four degrees (Celsius), which could lead to
catastrophe, if not war," Hollande said at the G20 summit in
Brisbane.
"One way to prevent conflicts and catastrophe is by taking
decisions."
Hollande hopes countries will sign binding agreements to
limit global warming to two degrees at the conference, which
will run from Nov. 30 to Dec. 11, 2015.
At the G20 summit, other nations overrode host Australia's
attempts to keep climate change off the agenda and agreed to
call for strong action with the aim of adopting a binding
protocol at the Paris conference.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq, editing by John Stonestreet)