BRISBANE, Australia Nov 16 Members of the Group
of 20 large countries said on Sunday they had agreed a series of
measures that would boost their economies by an extra 2.1
percent over five years by promoting infrastructure investment
and trade.
The G20 also agreed to work together to crack down on tax
dodging and corruption, and strengthen financial institutions to
avoid a repeat of the 2008 global financial crisis.
Also included was support for "strong and effective action
to address climate change", an issue that was included only
after "trench warfare negotiations" between hosts Australia and
other members including the United States and Europe, according
to EU officials.
