BRISBANE, Australia Nov 16 Members of the Group of 20 large countries said on Sunday they had agreed a series of measures that would boost their economies by an extra 2.1 percent over five years by promoting infrastructure investment and trade.

The G20 also agreed to work together to crack down on tax dodging and corruption, and strengthen financial institutions to avoid a repeat of the 2008 global financial crisis.

Also included was support for "strong and effective action to address climate change", an issue that was included only after "trench warfare negotiations" between hosts Australia and other members including the United States and Europe, according to EU officials. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Eric Meijer)