LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 18 U.S. President Barack
Obama will discuss the euro zone crisis and the state of the
global economy with European leaders after the G20 dinner in Los
Cabos on Monday, a White House official said.
"It's a good opportunity to continue a dialogue between the
United States and Europe on the situation in the euro zone and
the global economy broadly," Deputy National Security Adviser
Ben Rhodes told reporters on the sidelines of the summit.
Lael Brainard, the U.S. Treasury Department's undersecretary
for international affairs, said she expected European leaders to
provide clear direction on the debt crisis at the G20, adding it
was good to see Greek resolve following that country's election.
