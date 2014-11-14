BRISBANE, Australia Nov 15 Leaders at the G20
Summit are seeking to lay the foundations for a new global
energy trade regime to help ensure open markets and prevent oil
and gas supplies being used as tools of foreign policy, the
Australian newspaper reported on Saturday.
A central part of the plan, which has the backing of Saudi
Arabia and Russia, would be an institution to sit above OPEC and
the International Energy Agency, the newspaper said in an
unsourced report.
The talks on energy security have not been concluded and
could be influenced by the growing debate over climate change,
it added.
The G20 agreement is expected to include commitments on
security of energy supply, which would preclude embargoes of any
sort, and transparency of pricing, according to the Australian.
Limits on the use of energy subsidies and commitments to
energy efficiency are also likely to form part of the
agreement.
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast)