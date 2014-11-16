BRISBANE, Australia Nov 16 Japanese Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe told the meeting of 20 major economies that
he was waiting for third quarter growth data before deciding
whether to go ahead with a second planned hike in the
consumption tax, a government official said on Sunday.
"Mr Abe talked about the three arrows and also his policy of
managing the two issues: getting the Japanese economy out of
deflation and fiscal soundness. That perspective is very
relevant to his coming decision on consumption tax," said Kuni
Sato, Press Secretary from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
"He explained about how he will decide on this issue, that
is to see figures for the third quarter that would come
tomorrow."
Data on Monday is expected to show Japan's economy expanded
an annualised 2.1 percent in July-September, a Reuters poll
showed.
Such an outcome should be enough to allow the government to
hike the sales tax next year, but the decision remains a close
call. The Bank of Japan's expanded stimulus should help to ease
the hit on consumption.
Asked if any G20 members raised concerns about the weak yen,
another government official said there was none.
"It looks like nobody mentioned other countries," said Kenko
Sone, Deputy Cabinet Secretary for Public Affairs, Director of
Global Communications, from the Prime Minister's Office.
The "three arrows" are the fiscal policy, monetary stimulus
and structural reform elements of Japan's "Abenomics" recovery
strategy.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Eric Meijer)