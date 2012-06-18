LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 18 U.S. President Barack
Obama was encouraged by talks with German Chancellor Angela
Merkel at the G20 about European plans to address the debt
crisis, White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Monday.
"The two leaders agreed to work closely together, including
at this G20, to build support for what needs to be done in
Europe and the world to stabilize the situation and support
growth and jobs," Carney told reporters in Los Cabos, Mexico.
"The two leaders talked about the importance of taking steps
to promote financial stability and increase European
integration," he said. Carney also said that Obama and Merkel
spoke about Syria briefly in their 45-minute conversation.
(Reporting By Jeff Mason and Lesley Wroughton; Additional
reporting by Samson Reiny in Washington; Editing by Jackie
Franks)