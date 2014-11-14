BRISBANE, Australia Nov 14 The head of the
World Bank said on Friday the idea of establishing a global
emergency fund that could quickly respond to a health crisis has
received interest and funds for it could be raised on the
international bond markets.
Last month, in light of the slow response to the Ebola
outbreak in Africa, World Bank President Jim Yong Kim proposed
setting up a global pandemic emergency facility.
Speaking to reporters ahead of a G20 meeting in Australia,
Kim said funds for the facility could be raised on the
international bond markets and paid back over time.
"This is something that we do all the time anyway inside the
World Bank Group and it's a way of utilising all of our
technical capacity to help provide a buffer, a virtual buffer,
for the global economy and for poor countries that don't have
sufficient public health infrastructure should an epidemic break
out," he said.
"I think there are other instruments already that we have
that do similar things, so in the next six months to a year, I
think we could get a full concept plus some details of how this
would work in front of the global community."
Kim said he has spoken about the facility to many finance
ministers and with IMF's Christine Lagarde.
"There has been quite a bit of interest," he said.
