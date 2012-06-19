LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 19 Russian President
Vladimir Putin made it clear during the G20 summit in Mexico
that he does not want President Bashar al-Assad to remain in
power in Syria, British Prime Minister David Cameron said on
Tuesday.
Russia has been the staunchest backer of Assad and his
military crackdown against militants and protesters in Syria,
including supplying arms to the Syrian government.
But Cameron said Putin had shifted his view of the Syrian
leader.
"There remain differences over sequencing and the shape of
how the transition takes place but it is welcome that President
Putin has been explicit that he does not want Assad remaining in
charge in Syria," Cameron told reporters.
"What we need next is an agreement on a transitional
leadership which can move Syria to a democratic future that
protects the rights of all its communities."
Cameron said he had discussed the issue at the G20 summit
with President Barack Obama, Putin, German Chancellor Angela
Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and Turkish Prime
Minister Tayyip Erdogan.
