LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 19 Russian President
Vladimir Putin made clear during talks this week that he does
not want President Bashar al-Assad to remain in power in Syria
any longer, British Prime Minister David Cameron said on
Tuesday.
Russia has been the staunchest backer of Assad and his
military crackdown against militants and protesters in Syria,
including supplying arms to the Syrian government. The United
Nations estimates more than 10,000 people have been killed in 15
months of violence and unrest.
But Cameron said Putin had shifted his view of the Syrian
leader during talks with U.S. President Barack Obama and other
world leaders at a Group of 20 summit in Mexico, and that
discussions were now focused on a transition.
"There remain differences over sequencing and the shape of
how the transition takes place but it is welcome that President
Putin has been explicit that he does not want Assad remaining in
charge in Syria," Cameron told reporters.
"What we need next is an agreement on a transitional
leadership which can move Syria to a democratic future that
protects the rights of all its communities."
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois
Hollande, Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan and Cameron were
present with Obama for the talks with Putin.
Cameron criticised countries such as Russia that continue to
supply arms to the Syrian government, and said efforts would be
stepped up to enforce an EU arms embargo and to prevent
shipments of weaponry to Syria's Mediterranean coast.
"Syria is descending rapidly into a bloody and tragic civil
war with potentially irreperable consquences for its people and
its future," Cameron said.
"It makes no sense for any country to be supplying arms to a
regime that is killing its own people with mortars, snipers and
attack helicopters," he said, adding that the EU was working
closely with other countries and companies to stem the flow.
Cameron warned that time was running out to put a stop to
the violence in Syria, which shows scarce sign of stemming.
"There is little time left to resolve this, but we do now
have clear agreement on the key principles, on the risks to
Syria, on the need to stop the violence and the urgency of
political transition," he said.
