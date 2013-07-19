By Tom Bergin and Maya Dyakina
LONDON/MOSCOW, July 19 The G20 backed a
"fundamental" rethink of the rules on taxing multinational
corporations on Friday, taking aim at loopholes used by
companies such as Apple and Google to avoid
billions of dollars in taxes.
The group of leading economies released an action plan drawn
up by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development
(OECD) that said the existing system didn't work, especially
when it came to taxing companies that trade online.
"It is a major breathrough and is at the heart of the social
contract," France's finance minister, Pierre Moscovici, told a
news conference on the sidelines of a meeting of finance
ministers from the Group of 20 leading nations in Moscow.
"People and companies have to pay the taxes that are due,
it's the only way to operate in a fair and competitive society,"
added British finance minister George Osborne.
Large budget deficits and public anger at inter-company
structures designed to channel profits into tax havens have
prodded governments to act.
Google, Apple and others say they follow the law wherever
they operate and pay what tax is due, while tax specialists
point out that companies have a duty to shareholders to organise
their affairs in a tax-efficient way within the laws set by
politicians.
Pascal Saint-Amans, Director of the OECD's Centre for Tax
Policy, said governments' frustration with companies' aggressive
tax avoidance had created a "once in a century" opportunity to
overhaul the rules, which date back to the League of Nations in
the 1930s.
Currently, tax systems respect inter-company contracts even
if they evidently seek to shift profits out of countries where
they are earned into low or no-tax jurisdictions. New rules will
seek to put more emphasis on economic substance, the Paris-based
think tank said.
"We clearly have reached the point where the governments
don't care any more about taboos, and they just say we cannot be
bound by pure contractual arrangements. It's not possible to
only allocate the profit through only contractual arrangements,"
Saint-Amans told reporters.
The OECD, which advises its mainly rich members on tax and
economic policy, has two years to come up with specific measures
that can be adopted internationally.
BUSINESS CONCERNED
Business lobby groups such as the United States Council for
International Business (USCIB) and the Confederation of British
Indsutry dispute that there is a broad problem with tax
avoidance and say measures to address it could hit job creation,
trade and innovation.
Yet groups representing smaller or domestically focused
companies support the OECD project.
"EEF welcomes today's report and urges the UK and the G20
generally to respond positively to its central recommendations,"
said Steve Radley, Director of Policy at EEF, which represents
many small and medium-sized British manufacturers.
Non-governmental organisations, especially those focused on
development in poorer nations, welcomed the OECD's recognition
of the shortcomings in the international tax system and the
commitment to take action, although some expressed scepticism
that the project would be effective.
Saint-Amans noted that all OECD members including
Switzerland, Ireland and the Netherlands, which have been
described as tax havens by lawmakers on both sides of the
Atlantic, had backed the action plan.
The report identified a raft of loopholes used by companies
in the technology, pharmaceutical and consumer goods sectors.
These include the practice of companies not creating tax
residences or 'permanent establishments' in countries where they
have major operations.
The OECD also criticised the corporate practice of
designating units in tax havens as holders of group funds,
patents or brands that can then be lent or licensed, for
generous fees, to affiliates in countries where customers or
factories are located.
International treaties designed to avoid double taxation of
profits earned from cross-border activities but which have been
used to avoid any taxation, are also under scrutiny. Saint-Amans
said protocols to amend existing treaties could be developed to
stop such "double non-taxation".
He added that representatives of OECD and G20 members who
helped draft the plan had rejected a more radical idea favoured
by some non-governmental groups that would split multinationals'
profits among the different countries where they operate,
according to an agreed formula, with each country assessing its
share of profit.
Such a system exists in the United States for the
application of state taxes, but countries agreed it was too
complex to adopt internationally.
Some countries had proposed a reform of corporate income tax
whereby companies would be taxed where their customers were
based, but the group did not accept this idea.