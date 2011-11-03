CANNES, France Nov 3 European leaders could
make progress in their drive for a financial transaction tax at
a Group of 20 summit this week after French President Nicolas
Sarkozy indicated Washington may prove less of a barrier than in
the past.
An EU source told Reuters the United States now seemed "less
problematic than the UK" in resisting a push led by Sarkozy to
create a tax that is at least pan-European to fund development
projects in poor nations.
A source in an interational development organisation told
Reuters the United States still opposed the idea in principle
but would not block others from going ahead with new taxes.
Sarkozy told development groups in a meeting on Wednesday he
was hesitant about moving forward alone on the idea. Britain,
which has Europe's biggest financial centre, has warned that a
unilateral European tax would drive banks out of Europe.
"I think we have a common analysis on how to get the world
of finance to contribute to resolving today's crisis," Sarkozy
told reporters following a meeting with U.S. President Barack
Obama at the start of the two-day G20 meeting in Cannes.
The Group of 20 major economies has so far hit resistance to
the idea of a global transaction tax based on the so-called
Tobin Tax idea devised by a U.S. economist in the 1970s.
The European Commission proposed an EU-wide transaction tax
in September, but banks are strongly against it, as is Britain.
A British government source said London's position remained
that any transaction tax would have to be global, not at a
European level only.
Germany was initially in favour of the tax idea but has
turned lukewarm and is contemplating what the proceeds of such a
tax should be used for.
Outside Europe, China, Canada, Japan and Australia also
oppose the idea.
