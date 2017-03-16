(Adds quotes, interview link, details on G20 deliberations)
By David Lawder and Michelle Martin
BERLIN, March 16 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven
Mnuchin said on Thursday that the Trump administration has no
desire to get into trade wars, but certain trade relationships
need to be re-examined to make them fairer for U.S. workers.
At a news conference with German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble, Mnuchin said that President Donald Trump views trade
as important for economic growth.
But when asked whether the Group of 20 finance ministers
should explicitly reaffirm their past vow to resist
protectionism, Mnuchin repeated his view that some U.S. trade
relationships need to be re-examined to make them fairer and
more reciprocal.
"It is not our desire to get into trade wars," Mnuchin said.
"The president does believe in free trade but he wants free and
fair trade."
Differences over trade could become a sticking point for
G20 finance officials at a meeting in the spa town of
Baden-Baden, Germany this weekend.
Schaeuble told Reuters in an interview that it was unclear
whether the anti-protectionism language would remain in the G20
statement to be issued at the meeting's close on Saturday.
Given that Trump's "America First" agenda, trade issues
could be set aside for G20 leaders to tackle at a summit in
July, Schaeuble said.
But both Schaeuble and Mnuchin both said they had a
constructive discussion ahead of the G20 meeting and pledged to
work together through differences to promote growth.
"It was a good start," Schaeuble said of the meeting, adding
that it was a positive sign for international cooperation and
the G20 process.
"We have found a good basis to talk openly about issues
where we don't have the same stance from the outset," Schaeuble
said.
Mnuchin said the ministers agreed that they should fight
currency manipulation.
The US Treasury chief declined to comment specifically on
the euro's current value, but in a shift away from criticism by
White House National Trade Council Director Peter Navarro that
Germany has benefited unfairly from the euro's weakness, Mnuchin
acknowledged that the euro is used by many countries and is
affected by many factors.
"It is different than a single currency controlled by a
single country," Mnuchin said of the euro. He also said that for
trade, he views the European Union as both a single bloc as well
as individual countries.
Regarding the U.S. dollar, Mnuchin reiterated his view that
a strengthening dollar was good for the long run, but declined
to comment on short term movements in the dollar. In recent
weeks, he has said that short-term dollar spikes can be negative
for the U.S. economy.
"I believe that in the long-term best interests, the
strengthening of the dollar is a good thing and I think that the
long term strengthening of the dollar is a sign of confidence in
the reserve currency," he said.
(Additional reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)