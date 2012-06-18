LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 18 World leaders meeting this week should send a signal that they will stamp out growing signs of trade protectionism, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said.

"I see signs of protectionism emerging in the G20 debate, so we should deliver a message to counter (that)," Noda told reporters as he joined other Group of 20 leaders in Mexico for an annual summit. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by William Schomberg)