Citi says U.S. regulators are investigating its hiring practices
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 18 World leaders meeting this week should send a signal that they will stamp out growing signs of trade protectionism, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said.
"I see signs of protectionism emerging in the G20 debate, so we should deliver a message to counter (that)," Noda told reporters as he joined other Group of 20 leaders in Mexico for an annual summit. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by William Schomberg)
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc on Thursday said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to the drugmaker's support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.
LIMA, Feb 24 Grana y Montero's shares closed down about 33 percent on Friday after a local magazine reported that the Peruvian construction group knew about $20 million in bribes paid to a former president by its partner, scandal-tainted Brazilian firm Odebrecht SA.