By Denis Dyomkin and Lidia Kelly
| BELEK, Turkey
BELEK, Turkey Nov 15 The BRICS group of
emerging nations called on the Group of 20 (G20) top developed
and developing nations on Sunday to strengthen their
macroeconomic policy cooperation to prevent bad effects from a
weak global economy and reduce risks to growth.
Leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa,
who met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the Turkish town
of Antalya, said global economic recovery was not yet
sustainable.
"(This) underlines the importance of strengthening
macroeconomic policy coordination and cooperation among G20
members to avoid negative spillovers and to achieve strong,
sustainable and balanced growth," the group said in a statement
after the meeting.
The group's economies have been struggling this year, with
China's growth at its weakest since the 2008-2009 global
financial crisis and recovering from extreme market volatility
over the summer.
Russia's economy, hit by sanctions imposed over Moscow's
role in the Ukraine crisis as well as declining commodity
prices, has entered into recession for the first time since
2009.
Many investors have pulled out of the once-vaunted BRIC
quartet of emerging markets, then without South Africa, due to
years of collective underperformance by the group.
.
"Complex structural and cyclical problems have led to a
slowdown in the world economy and in ours," Russian President
Vladimir Putin told the BRICS meeting.
The group, which has struggled to build an economic and
political partnership, condemned on Sunday the terrorist attacks
in Paris, vowing to strengthen cooperation among one another and
with other nations in the fight against terrorism.
But the group came short of addressing another critical
issue discussed at the G20 summit over the weekend in Turkey -
the refugee crisis.
South African President Jacob Zuma said only when addressing
the group and commenting on the attacks in Paris on Friday, that
"the attacks don't mean that every refugee is a terrorist".
The diverse BRICS, which have been meeting regularly since
2009 and account for a fifth of the world's economic output and
40 percent of its population, have struggled to come up with
unified actions, often instead focusing on criticising the West.
For Russia, hit by sanctions that have cut off access to
Western funding, thwarted investment and contributed to an
economic downturn, greater cooperation is a priority.
On Sunday, the group criticised the sanctions.
"The leaders noted that geopolitical challenges, including
the politicisation of economic relations and the introduction of
unilateral economic sanctions, continue to beset future
prospects for economic growth," it said.
But they pledged to work together with other G20 members to
reduce potential risks to economic growth.
(Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Digby Lidstone)