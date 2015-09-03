ANKARA, Sept 3 The Group of 20 (G20) leading economies are likely to send a "reassuring" message on China and will not single out Beijing for criticism over its recent market turmoil, a senior delegate told Reuters on Thursday.

"The (Chinese) market is not dropping like a stone the way it was ten days ago. There's a need to strike a reassuring tone," the delegate said on condition of anonymity.

G20 finance ministers and central bankers are meeting in the Turkish capital of Ankara on Friday and Saturday. The delegate said the final communique from the meeting would likely include a usual reference to the need to avoid currency manipulation. (Editing by David Dolan)