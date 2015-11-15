BELEK, Turkey Nov 15 The leaders of the world's 20 largest economies pledged to use all policy tools to address uneven economic growth that falls short of expectations, according to a draft Group of 20 (G20) communique seen by Reuters on Sunday.

As the G20 leaders gather in Turkey for a two-day meeting on how to boost global growth, much of the economic discussions has been overshadowed by the deadly attacks claimed by Islamic State in Paris on Friday that left more than 120 people dead.

In a nod to jittery financial markets, the leaders highlighted the need to "carefully calibrate" and clearly communicate policy decisions, according to the draft, the final version of which is due to be released on Monday.

They also noted the scale of the refugee crisis, saying all states need to share the burden, including through refugee resettlement and other forms of humanitarian aid, while underscoring the importance of a political solution.

They also endorsed the so-called "BEPS" measures to overhaul the global tax system.

They draft communique did not directly address the fight against terrorism, which the G20 have highlighted in a separate document. (Reporting by David Dolan and Jan Strupczewski)