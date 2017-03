ANKARA, Sept 4 Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Friday a new perspective was needed to achieve global growth given dwindling dynamism in emerging market countries.

"Emerging markets are far from displaying their past dynamism. Therefore we have to find a new perspective to achieve global growth," Davutoglu said in a speech at a conference in the capital Ankara.

