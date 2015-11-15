(Adds Erdogan comment, background)
BELEK, Turkey Nov 15 Turkish President Tayyip
Erdogan renewed his call for lower interest rates on Sunday,
saying they were too high to encourage investment and
entrepreneurship, an argument likely to unnerve investors
already worried about central bank independence.
Long a champion of populist economics, Erdogan has
repeatedly called for lower rates to spur growth, equating
higher financing costs with treason.
Economists say Turkey's central bank needs to hike rates to
rein in inflation. Its refusal to do so has sparked worries
about political interference in monetary policy, helping send
the lira currency to a series of record lows this year.
"In Turkey, the interest rates are high. Our rates are not
those in the West, where they are low," Erdogan told a group of
business and economic leaders at a labour market forum as part
of the G20 meeting in Turkey's coastal province of Antalya.
"First you have to reduce the cost of money. As long as the
cost of money is on the rise, you can neither find young
businessmen nor young businesswomen," he said, as the central
bank governor, Erdem Basci, and IMF chief Christine Lagarde
looked on.
The AK Party founded by Erdogan recovered its single-party
majority in a snap election on Nov. 1. Investors are now waiting
to see whether it will pursue a populist economic tack, or
whether it will pursue greater fiscal discipline and attempt
structural reforms that economists say are overdue.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Asli Kandemir; Writing by David
Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)