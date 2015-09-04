BRIEF-Akers Biosciences files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing
* Akers Biosciences Inc files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing
ANKARA, Sept 4 Emerging markets have voiced concern about the possibility and timing of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve but a G20 communique from a meeting of finance chiefs in Turkey will not urge the U.S. central bank against such moves, a delegate said on Friday.
"There will be no language saying the Fed shouldn't move," the delegate told Reuters as two days of meetings got underway in the Turkish capital Ankara. (Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by David Dolan)
* Akers Biosciences Inc files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing
SAO PAULO, March 31 Brazilian telecommunications regulator Anatel on Friday rejected an appeal by Société Mondiale Fundo de Investimento regarding its nomination of two alternative members to the board of phone company Oi SA , upholding its decision in January.