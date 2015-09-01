* Finance ministers, central bankers meet this week
* Turkey's domestic problems have diverted attention
* China, Fed policy uppermost on policymakers' minds
By David Dolan and Dasha Afanasieva
ANKARA, Sept 1 When Turkey took over the helm of
the G20 this year, it hoped to promote an image of an emerging
economic power forging a strategy to tackle sluggish global
growth and giving low-income nations a stronger voice.
But as G20 finance ministers and central bankers meet in
Ankara this week, such aspirations seem unlikely to be realised.
Political upheaval at home and conflict on its borders have
diverted its attention and left Turkey looking anything but a
model emerging market.
Confidence in its $870 billion economy has taken a deep blow
this year, after a June election deprived the ruling AK Party of
the ability to govern alone for the first time in more than a
decade, and resurgent violence in the mainly Kurdish southeast
left a three-year peace process near to collapse.
A suicide bombing in the town of Suruc on the Syrian border
in July, blamed on Islamic State, meanwhile served as reminder
of the proximity of war. Turkish fighter jets have since joined
the U.S.-led coalition in bombing raids across the border.
With economic growth slowing and the lira currency
plunging to record lows, business leaders and
investors are already describing 2015 as a "lost year" for the
Turkish economy, leaving G20 ambitions low on the agenda.
"There isn't much bandwidth for planning how to use the G20
presidency to achieve clear goals," said Jonathan Friedman, a
Turkey analyst at London-based risk consultancy Stroz Friedberg,
noting that Ankara's domestic turmoil had taken a severe toll on
its international standing.
"Turkey's soft power has declined so rapidly over the last
two years. Turkey doesn't have the same credibility on the G20
stage as it would have had a couple of years back," he said.
Concern about the state of China's economy and worries about
the Greek financial crisis will be high on the minds of the
finance ministers and central banks when they meet in Ankara on
Friday and Saturday.
At their first meeting under the Turkish presidency in
February, the ministers sketched an uncertain outlook for global
growth, with major economies running at different speeds and
monetary policies diverging.
But as the global economy has worsened, Turkey looks
unlikely to be able to play a more decisive role, especially
since the man originally tasked with coordinating the G20
presidency, Ali Babacan, is no longer the deputy prime minister,
nor a member of the cabinet.
Babacan was replaced last week when Prime Minister Ahmet
Davutoglu was forced to form a temporary, power-sharing cabinet
after his AK Party failed to find a junior coalition partner
following the loss of its single-party majority in June.
TURN THE MOOD?
"In the past we would have been looking at some kind of
coordinated global strategy to turn the mood ... but doubt we
will see that," Timothy Ash, credit strategist at Nomura, said
of this week's meetings in Ankara.
The inevitable tightening of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
monetary policy, China's "deep-seated" problems, and the
individual, country-specific challenges in many emerging markets
(EMs) were beyond the control of the G20, he noted.
"There is a need for EMs to focus back on country
fundamentals in my view. Get back to basics of prudent macro
policy, and structural reform at the micro level ... It's about
reducing vulnerabilities and reforming to make each country a
good place to invest," Ash said.
"At this stage (I'm) not sure what Turkey can really offer,
given it does not really have a functioning government itself."
Babacan's departure means Turkey has lost a name trusted in
international financial and political circles, columnist Gila
Benmayor wrote in the Hurriyet Daily News.
"Unfortunately, Turkey has missed an important chance of
promotion ... It has (instead) attracted the international
media's attention with issues like its government crisis, terror
events and refugee crisis," she said, referring to the Kurdish
unrest and its struggle with an influx of Syrian migrants.
"In addition, Turkey has not focused properly on issues that
it promised it would prioritise, like corruption, employment and
support to SMEs," Benmayor wrote.
The G20 agreed in Brisbane, Australia, last year to launch
new measures to raise their collective gross domestic product
growth and create millions of new jobs over the next five years.
The pledge, called the Brisbane Action Plan, entailed
hundreds of commitments. Turkey has said implementation of those
commitments is critical to the credibility of the G20.
A senior Turkish official told Reuters in June that
countries were narrowing down their commitments to a handful
each and should be able to show progress by the end of Turkey's
presidency this year.
But questions remain.
"The big concern is implementation," said John Kirton, a
political science professor at the University of Toronto, who
specialises in global governance issues including the G20.
"Babacan said at the beginning of Turkey's year they were
going to put commitments up on the website, so everyone could
track implementation and see how it was being done. So far we've
seen nothing, publicly," he said.
(Editing by Nick Tattersall/Jeremy Gaunt)