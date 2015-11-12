WASHINGTON Nov 12 The U.S. Federal Reserve
should wait to see firm signs of rising inflation as well as a
stronger labor market before hiking benchmark interest rates, an
International Monetary Fund paper said on Thursday.
In a report prepared for the upcoming Group of 20 meeting in
Turkey, IMF staff said spare economic capacity and very low
inflation justified keeping monetary policy loose in most major
advanced economies.
The contrast between rising U.S. rates and probable further
easing in other developed countries was one risk overshadowing
the global outlook, along with a shift in gears in China and an
end to the commodities super cycle, the surveillance note said.
"The Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) decision should
remain data-dependent, with the first increase in the federal
funds rate waiting until continued strength in the labor market
is accompanied by firm signs of inflation rising steadily toward
the Federal Reserve's 2 percent medium-term inflation
objective," said the note, which does not necessarily reflect
the views of the Fund's executive board.
A Reuters poll published on Tuesday showed a 70 percent
chance the U.S. central bank would raise its short-term lending
rate at its Dec. 15-16 meeting, after a stronger-than-expected
jobs report last week.
Policymakers, who have held benchmark overnight rates in a
zero to 0.25 percent range since December 2008, are split over
whether inflation is likely to rise from the current 1.3 percent
under their preferred measure, which excludes food and energy.
IMF staff urged G20 nations to back China's efforts to
liberalize its economy and accept that the transition to slower
but more sustainable growth would likely involve some hiccups.
G20 leaders will have an in-depth discussion about migration
at their Nov. 15-16 summit, and the IMF note said this was a
pressing economic issue for both sending and receiving
countries.
Increasing violence in the Middle East and Africa has driven
waves of migrants into Europe, but neighboring countries such as
Lebanon, Pakistan and Turkey are also struggling to cope with an
influx of displaced people and need international support.
Upcoming IMF research showed that the costs associated with
asylum seekers in the European Union could rise by a cumulative
0.15 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2015-16 from
2014, the note said.
But since 80 percent of migrants were of working age,
continued migration could offset population ageing and cut
age-related spending in advanced economies by 1 percent of GDP
by 2050.
The note suggested host countries could increase the
economic contribution from migrants by offering benefits such as
permanent residence to those with in-demand skills.
