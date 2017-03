ANKARA, Sept 4 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday he had communicated at a meeting of Group of 20 finance chiefs in Ankara that China needs to address a range of structural problems, including its bad debts.

Aso had said before the meeting - which is taking place in the Turkish capital on Friday and Saturday - that delegates would need to discuss China's structural issues.

(Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)