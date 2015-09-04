ANKARA, Sept 4 Any rate rise by the United States would reflect strength in the U.S. economy and therefore be a plus for the global economy, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday.

Kuroda made the comment at a news briefing on the sidelines of a Group of 20 meeting of central bank governors and finance ministers who are meeting in Ankara on Friday and Saturday.

