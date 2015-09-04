BRIEF-Microbot Medical files for mixed shelf of up to $75 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75.0 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2oiCSkH) Further company coverage:
ANKARA, Sept 4 Any rate rise by the United States would reflect strength in the U.S. economy and therefore be a plus for the global economy, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday.
Kuroda made the comment at a news briefing on the sidelines of a Group of 20 meeting of central bank governors and finance ministers who are meeting in Ankara on Friday and Saturday.
(Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75.0 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2oiCSkH) Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 31 A decision by Brazil's government to set a new benchmark for loans by state development bank BNDES will help keep a lid on credit subsidies and drive down borrowing costs as a whole, the bank's president said on Friday.