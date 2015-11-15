BELEK, Turkey Nov 15 European Union countries
should not give in to base reactions of rejecting refugees after
the Paris attacks because the shooters in France were criminals,
not asylum seekers, the head of the European head Jean-Claude
Juncker said on Sunday.
Top Polish and Slovak officials have poured cold water on
the EU refugee relocation plan right after the attacks, saying
the violence underlined the concerns of Europeans about taking
in Muslim refugees.
"We should not mix the different categories of people coming
to Europe," Juncker told a news conference on the sidelines of a
G20 summit of world leaders in the Turkish resort town of Belek
in the coastal province of Antalya.
One of the attackers in Paris has been identified as having
entered the EU through Greece with other refugees.
"The one responsible for the attacks in Paris... he is a
criminal and not a refugee and not an asylum seeker," Juncker
said.
"I would invite those in Europe who try to change the
migration agenda we have adopted -- I would like to remind them
to be serious about this and not to give in to these basic
reactions that I do not like," Juncker said.
"I see the difficulty but I don't see the need to change our
general approach," he said.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by David Dolan)