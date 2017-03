BELEK, Turkey Nov 15 Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama talked to each other for more than 30 minutes in an informal meeting on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Turkey, the Kremlin's sherpa to the G20, Svetlana Lukash, said on Twitter.

She did not disclose any details of the meeting, but posted a photo showing the two presidents sitting across at a coffee table and leaning towards each other. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by David Dolan)