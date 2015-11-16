BELEK, Turkey Nov 16 Russia, the world's top
oil producer, sees the gap between global oil supply and demand
narrowing gradually, the country's Energy Minister Alexander
Novak told reporters on the sidelines of the G20 summit in
Turkey.
He added that excessive oil supply could be eliminated in
the second half of next year.
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) was
ready to hold consultations with Russia to assess the situation
on the global oil market, Novak said, adding however that there
was no joint position within OPEC regarding oil output cuts.
