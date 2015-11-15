BELEK, Turkey Nov 15 The United States and
Russia must cooperate in fighting Islamic State in Syria, the
president of the European Council said on Sunday, stressing
Russia should focus its military actions there on the radical
Islamists and not the Syrian opposition.
At a news conference on the sidelines of a summit of world
leaders in the Turkish coastal province of Antalya, Donald Tusk
said that Russian bombing of President Bashar al-Assad's
opponents was only increasing the wave of refugees to Europe.
"It should be our common aim to coordinate our actions
against Daesh and for sure the cooperation between the United
States and Russia is a crucial one," Tusk said, referring to the
Arabic acronym for Islamic State.
"But we need not only more cooperation, but also more good
will, especially from Russian action on the ground in Syria. It
must be focused more on Islamic State and not - because we
cannot accept it - against the moderate Syrian opposition," Tusk
said.
Europe is facing an inflow of 1 million refugees from the
Middle East and Africa this year alone as a result of the Syrian
conflict, which pits the forces of Islamic State, Assad and the
Syrian opposition against each other.
Russia joined the conflict a month and a half ago with air
strikes in Syria, but has been targeting mainly areas controlled
by forces opposed to its long-term ally Assad, rather than by
Islamic State.
"We have no doubt that from actions against the Syrian
opposition the only result will be a new wave of refugees and we
have started seeing that, in fact it has started," Tusk said.
"This is why the cooperation between Russia and other
countries, especially the United States, is so important also in
this context of the refugee crisis," he said.
Russia, the United States and powers from Europe and the
Middle East outlined a plan on Saturday for a political process
in Syria leading to elections within two years, a day after
gunmen and suicide bombers from Islamic State went on a rampage
through Paris, killing 129 people.
Tusk said that after attacks in Paris, the G20 had to step
up efforts to cut off financing to terrorists.
"Terror networks cannot plan or operate without the money
that moves through the financial systems of many countries. Only
if we fully cooperate on exchange of information about
suspicious transactions, will we be able to stop this threat
effectively," Tusk said.
