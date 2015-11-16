BRIEF-Leonardo to build new plant in Alabama
* U.S. unit plans to build new aircraft manufacturing facility in Tuskegee, Alabama
BELEK, Turkey Nov 16 Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke "in passing" with U.S. President Barack Obama about restructuring Ukraine debt, Putin said on Monday.
He made the comment to reporters at a briefing during the Group of 20 (G20) summit being held in Turkey. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by David Dolan)
* U.S. unit plans to build new aircraft manufacturing facility in Tuskegee, Alabama
* Treasury yield spike, technical trading prompt euro selloff (Recasts throughout; updates to afternoon U.S. trading)