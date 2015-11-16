BELEK, Turkey Nov 16 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia had agreed to restructure Ukraine's debt and accept $1 billion annual debt repayment over the next three years.

Russia has asked for Western guarantees on Ukraine's debt and its view that Ukraine's debt to Moscow is not commercial but sovereign debt remains unchanged, Putin told a press-conference at the G20 summit in Turkey's coastal province of Antalya. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Jack Stubbs)